Add your comment

Vicksburg police Capt. Sandra Williams said Larry Henderson III, 24, and Nicholas Smith 24, are both charged with armed robbery in the case, in which money was taken from a man about 3:45 a.m. She said the man reported the robbery to police, and Henderson was arrested about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bowman Street.

