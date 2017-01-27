Add your comment
Vicksburg police Capt. Sandra Williams said Larry Henderson III, 24, and Nicholas Smith 24, are both charged with armed robbery in the case, in which money was taken from a man about 3:45 a.m. She said the man reported the robbery to police, and Henderson was arrested about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bowman Street.
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan 10
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan 1
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
