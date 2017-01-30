Add your comment

The members of Warren County's legislative delegation have mixed opinions about a state lottery, with two members saying want to wait and see what's presented to the Legislature before making a decision, During his Jan. 17 State of the State speech, Gov. Phil Bryant told lawmakers it might be time for Mississippi to create a lottery as a way to generate revenue without raising taxes. Bryant has been elected with the support of conservative religious groups that oppose games of chance, but he said recently that he would be open to discussion about the issue.

