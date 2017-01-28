Ad, creative staff snag 19 awards at MPA contest
The Vicksburg Post's advertising and creative service team was named among the state's best Saturday during the annual Mississippi Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest Advertising Division Awards. In all, the team received 19 awards honoring advertising campaigns, graphics and special sections in which the team partnered with Vicksburg-area businesses last year.
