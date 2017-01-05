40 arrests, five DUIs for VPD during ...

40 arrests, five DUIs for VPD during New Year's enforcement weekend

Vicksburg police made 40 arrests and issued 147 traffic citations, including five for DUI, during the New Year's weekend from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, according to statistics released by the police department. "We're very glad we did not have any deaths or injuries during the period from automobile crashes related to alcohol," he said.

