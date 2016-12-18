VWSD cancels Monday classes due to power outages
In response to the widespread power outages in Vicksburg and surround areas, officials with the Vicksburg-Warren School District announced Sunday evening that all VWSD schools will be closed Monday. According to school officials, several schools, and system facilities, remain without power and will not be restored until at least mid-day Monday.
