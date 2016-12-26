Vicksburg's William Michael Morgan entertains residents at Heritage House
In his career, recording artist and Vicksburg native William Michael Morgan has performed before many audiences, but perhaps none were more enthusiastic than the small audience he performed for at Heritage House Nursing and Retirement Center. Morgan, who is in town visiting friends and family during the holidays, performed a selection of traditional country tunes for a group of about 20 residents Thursday afternoon.
