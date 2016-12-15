The Gilded Frame opens downtown
Valuable pictures, art pieces, flags, diplomas, article clippings and so much more to the person who owns the memories behind the glass. After 30 years of business, local shop Neblett's Frame Outlet underwent a change Nov. 1, when owner Carolyn Boyd sold the store to Vicksburg couple Staten and Sara Busby.
