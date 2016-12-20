Spirit of the season alive and well in Vicksburg and Warren County
Christmas is all about giving and on Saturday the Mountain of Faith Ministries gave backpacks containing toys, clothing, Bibles, canned goods, school supplies and personal care items to children ages 2 to 14. The giveaway was held in conjunction with the Mississippi River Ministry and the Appalachian Regional Ministry, two nonprofit organizations that work to end poverty in 18 states along the Mississippi River. "The Appalachian Regional Ministry started the program," Mountain of Faith director Tina Hayward said.
