Never too young to learn hands on
That's what Kim Carson said she teaches her class of four toddler students at Agape Montessori Christian Academy in Vicksburg. One method Carson uses is letter sounds when teaching the alphabet, which she said helps students learn to read by giving them context.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
|Rising waters: The great flood of 1927 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Riverfest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC