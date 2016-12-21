Native blues artists' styles compliment new project through Two Troubadours
It's about a 30-mile drive from the red clay hills above Smithville to the Black Prairie dirt alongside McAllister Road in Wren. For the most of their lives, that mileage separated bluesmen Vincent Cheney and Kevin Thornton, but since they met five years ago at an open mic night at a Tupelo club, the two have become fans of each other's solo musical styles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
|Rising waters: The great flood of 1927 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Riverfest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC