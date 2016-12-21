Native blues artists' styles complime...

Native blues artists' styles compliment new project through Two Troubadours

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

It's about a 30-mile drive from the red clay hills above Smithville to the Black Prairie dirt alongside McAllister Road in Wren. For the most of their lives, that mileage separated bluesmen Vincent Cheney and Kevin Thornton, but since they met five years ago at an open mic night at a Tupelo club, the two have become fans of each other's solo musical styles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec 10 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec 9 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
News Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat... Jul '16 Something to Do 1
News Rising waters: The great flood of 1927 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Riverfest 1
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,238

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC