Lifeflights called in response to Friday accident
Three people were injured when two pickup trucks collided head-on on Mississippi 27 between Scott and Gibson roads, according to information from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. MHP spokesman Trooper Eric Henry said a Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Gary Guillot, 24, of Vicksburg, was traveling northbound on Mississippi 27, when Guillot lost control of the truck and it veered into the southbound lane colliding with a Chevrolet 3500 pickup driven by Forrest McFarland of Foley, Ala.
