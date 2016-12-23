Hanukkah remembers - the weak did prevail'
This year The Festival of Lights, or the Jewish's observance of Hanukkah, starts Saturday night coinciding with the Christian celebration of Christmas. Hanukkah commemorates Jewish priest Judah Maccabee's victory in the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire that tried to force Greek culture and beliefs on the people of Israel.
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
|Rising waters: The great flood of 1927 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Riverfest
|1
