Good things happening in Vicksburg during this season of giving

On Saturday evening, the Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights was held after being postponed a week, while earlier in the day the annual Breakfast With Santa was held at the Vicksburg Convention Center and a Gingerbread House Workshop was offered at the W.K. Purks Center YMCA. Hundreds turned out for the 15th annual Breakfast With Santa, which is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi The convention center sold about 300 advanced tickets for $7 and at least 200 tickets were sold the day of the event at $10 each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.