Four contractors submit bids for Bowmar erosion work
Three local contractors and one from Pearl have submitted bids with the Warren County Board of Supervisors for an erosion repair project on the slope of a bayou in the Bowmar Avenue area. The supervisors opened the bids during their meeting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec 10
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec 9
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
|Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|TashaB
|14
|Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ...
|Nov '16
|Duh
|6
|Pro public education PAC formed by parents stat...
|Jul '16
|Something to Do
|1
|Rising waters: The great flood of 1927 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Riverfest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC