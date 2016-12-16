Former principal honored at St. Aloysius
The celebration started Thursday with a special Mass and continued with a dedication ceremony. More than 100 of Camp's past students and friends attended the services to honor the man who organized the rebuilding of the school after it was lost to fire in February 1977.
Read more at Vicksburg Post.
