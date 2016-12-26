Flooding in January created navigatio...

Flooding in January created navigation havoc for river barge traffic

The year 2015 ended and 2016 began with a familiar threat to residents in Vicksburg and Warren County as heavy rains in the Midwest brought the threat of flooding to cities and towns along the Mississippi River. The high water, which reached a height of 50 feet at Vicksburg and flooded low-lying areas of the city and county, brought another hazard as towboat captains moving tows downriver to New Orleans and other destinations had to fight a fast strong current as they made their way south.

