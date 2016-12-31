Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee
For the first time in 100 years, the global number or tigers rose and conservation experts credit this with better coordinated efforts among nations that serve as natural habitats for tigers. Harriet Tubman, a former slave and African-American abolitionist who helped hundreds of enslaved people escape to freedom on the Underground Railroad, will replace President Andrew Jackson on the front of $20 bills.
