Delta Sigma Theta marks anniversary
The ruby anniversary of the local alumnae chapter of a traditionally crimson and cream sorority is being recognized with reunions and awards. The Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. turned 40 in November, and members kicked off their celebration Nov. 21 when the chapter was given a city proclamation from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen honoring the 14 charter members of the local chapter for their community service to Vicksburg over the years.
