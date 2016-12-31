County works to attract industry, port-related jobs; prepare students for future
For the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the top accomplishments of 2016 were aimed at making the county more competitive in the future for auxiliary business and industry tied to the Continental Tire plant near Clinton. And the specter of finding a way to build a new jail is still on the board's collective minds.
