County discusses idea of issuing as much as $5M in bonds for repair projects

Warren County supervisors are considering borrowing between $5.3 and $5.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund capital projects at the Port of Vicksburg and the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library, and repairs at Riverfront Park. The supervisors met with Demery Grubbs of Government Consultants Inc. of Jackson, a company that advises local governments on financial matters, during a Monday work session.

