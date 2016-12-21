City seeks road loan extension
Delays in the completion of the Wisconsin Connector Road have forced the city to seek an extension for the $1.3 million Mississippi Development Authority CAP loan for the project. "Based on the weather and where they are as far as finishing up, we have requested until after March," city attorney Nancy Thomas said.
