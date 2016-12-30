City declares two apartment complexes as slums
Two Vicksburg apartment complexes have been placed under the city's slum clearance ordinance, the city's community development director said. Community development director Victor Grey-Lewis said the Whispering Woods Apartments, 780 U.S. 61 North, and The Ridge Apartments, 420 Lake Hill Drive, were placed under the ordinance, which allows the city to take over a building, renovate or demolish it, and sell the property to recover any costs.
Read more at Vicksburg Post.
