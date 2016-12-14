Center offers tutoring, test preparation
Education is key to success, and a local school district employee is going the extra mile to help spread a more in-depth education to students who need a little extra specialized help. River City Enrichment Center is a new learning facility in Vicksburg that offers tutoring and test preparation to students of all ages.
