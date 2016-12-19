Businesses, schools close as power outage continues
A total of 2,700 Entergy customers remained without power Monday morning as utility crews continued working to restore power to affected areas of Vicksburg and Warren County. Entergy spokesperson Shelia McKinnis said utility officials expected to have power restored by noon.
