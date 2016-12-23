Bazinsky, Halls Ferry parks to see much needed parking lot repairs
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Thursday awarded the project to Central Asphalt of Vicksburg, which was the lowest of three contractors bidding on the project to resurface both lots, expand the Bazinsky parking lot, add lighting to the parking area, and stripe the parking lots. Bids on the project were opened at the board's Monday meeting.
