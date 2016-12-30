After tragedy, Vicksburg community rallies around Collins' family
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, a local man went missing after the dump truck he was driving plunged into the Mississippi River. For 11 days, Stan Collins scoured the massive body of water from Vicksburg to Natchez claiming he would not give up until his 22-year-old son Michael was home.
