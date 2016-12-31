Add your comment
That's the slogan of a new family friendly restaurant called The Big Muddy coming to downtown Vicksburg in the new year. Owned by mother daughter duo Sandi McCraine and Claire Minnie, the restaurant is based on the mighty Mississippi River and the music it has inspired for decades like jazz, blues and zydeco.
