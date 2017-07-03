Pure talent: Vestal 11-year-old composes music for school band Ian Chung, 11, of Vestal, is a student at African Road Elementary School. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2uhtn5f On each music stand of African Road Elementary School fifth-grade band members sits a single piece of sheet music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.