Scientist Patrick Madden suspends campaign for Rep. Claudia Tenney's seat

Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Post-Standard

Patrick Madden, a SUNY Binghamton computer scientist, suspended his campaign Monday for the Democratic nomination in the 22nd Congressional District . Madden, 50, of Vestal, made his decision less than a week after state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi , D-Utica, entered the race as the party's favorite for the nomination.

