Patriot Pride on Display at Vestal's Stars and Stripes 5K

Saturday Jul 1

For the second year in a row, runners in Vestal celebrated the holiday weekend with the Stars and Stripes 5K. The event honored 4th of July weekend with a costume contest and a free patriotic tote bag for the first 60 people who registered.

