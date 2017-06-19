WICZ-TV Installs For-A ClassX Graphic...

WICZ-TV Installs For-A ClassX Graphics System

Following a recent deal that names For-A the exclusive dealer of Italy's ClassX graphics suite in the Americas, For-A has announced that WICZ-TV, a Fox affiliate in Vestal, N.Y., is among the first to acquire the ClassX system. WICZ-TV has purchased three ClassX real-time broadcast graphic products for content graphics creation, playout and social sharing.

