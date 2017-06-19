WICZ-TV Installs For-A ClassX Graphics System
Following a recent deal that names For-A the exclusive dealer of Italy's ClassX graphics suite in the Americas, For-A has announced that WICZ-TV, a Fox affiliate in Vestal, N.Y., is among the first to acquire the ClassX system. WICZ-TV has purchased three ClassX real-time broadcast graphic products for content graphics creation, playout and social sharing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TV Technology.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care?
|3 hr
|conklincolt
|6
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|16 hr
|GrandWizardBangsG...
|24
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|20 hr
|ChrissDinner
|19
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Mon
|Deez nutz
|31
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|Jun 17
|John the crook Young
|52
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|Jun 17
|mooncrickets
|16
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|Jun 16
|Deez nutz
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC