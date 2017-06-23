Vestal Museum to host 'Peanuts' editor
Vestal grad 'Peanuts' editor returns for museum exhibit Alexis Fajardo returns to Vestal this weekend. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tCSgrS As senior editor of publishing, Vestal High School alumnus Alexis Fajardo reviews illustrations of a certain infamous football-headed protagonist and his friends, scribbles notes and makes phone calls inside Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, fittingly located on Snoopy Place in Santa Rosa, California.
