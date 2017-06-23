Vestal Museum to host 'Peanuts' editor

Vestal grad 'Peanuts' editor returns for museum exhibit Alexis Fajardo returns to Vestal this weekend. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tCSgrS As senior editor of publishing, Vestal High School alumnus Alexis Fajardo reviews illustrations of a certain infamous football-headed protagonist and his friends, scribbles notes and makes phone calls inside Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, fittingly located on Snoopy Place in Santa Rosa, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.