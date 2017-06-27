GALLERY: Vestal bus driver says goodbye after 56a
Bob Breed retired on June 23 after 56 years as a school bus driver for the Vestal Central School District. GALLERY: Vestal bus driver says goodbye after 56 years Bob Breed retired on June 23 after 56 years as a school bus driver for the Vestal Central School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney fo...
|7 min
|Brindisi the clown
|50
|Who is Barrett Esworthy? (May '12)
|23 hr
|17 jarvia
|21
|Garo doesn't like Uber
|Sat
|LOL
|5
|Binghamton Police Chief's son dies from overdose
|Fri
|Pink thongs
|4
|Zikuski Needs To Be Fired Monday Morning (May '15)
|Jun 29
|BLM blue lives ma...
|14
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|Jun 29
|MattyIWannaKNOW
|36
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|May '17
|conklincolt
|10
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC