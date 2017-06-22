First phase of 434 pedestrian path to...

First phase of 434 pedestrian path to bea

Thursday Jun 22

First phase of 434 pedestrian path to be completed in the fall The first phase of the State Route 434 Greenway is ahead of schedule, officials announced Thursday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sYWzkc As soon as the fall, pedestrians will be able to safely pass from Conklin Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue and the Vestal Parkway.

