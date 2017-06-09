Conviction reversed in Binghamton shootings
Jovan Gresham pleaded guilty in 2013 to assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges for a non-fatal shooting in Binghamton. Guilty plea in 2 shootings reversed by appeals court Jovan Gresham pleaded guilty in 2013 to assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges for a non-fatal shooting in Binghamton.
