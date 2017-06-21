Buzz About You: Windsor High School is the 'firsta
Windsor Central High School and the Conklin Kiwanis clubs were the "first to say thank you" to high school graduates entering the military. BUZZ ABOUT YOU: Windsor High School is the 'first to say thank you' Windsor Central High School and the Conklin Kiwanis clubs were the "first to say thank you" to high school graduates entering the military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|5 min
|Angie Dickinson
|35
|Anthony Brindisi to challenge Claudia Tenney fo...
|3 hr
|conklincolt
|22
|Does Binghamton Really Need 3 Gay Bars? (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Jbf1179
|38
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Tue
|YippieKippie
|32
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|Tue
|Mulligan
|23
|3 acquittals, 1 mistrial
|Tue
|mooncrickets
|4
|Matt Ryan for Mayor
|Mon
|conklincolt
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC