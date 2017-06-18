Buzz About You: Vestal postal workers...

Buzz About You: Vestal postal workers honored for safe driving

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

BUZZ ABOUT YOU: Vestal postal workers honored for safe driving Vestal United States Postal Service workers were included among 70 regional postal workers for safe driving. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sHsXrh Ron Deer and John Fowler were recognized as "million milers," for either one million miles of driving or 30 years of driving without a preventable accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... 30 min Deez nutz 20
BcVoice GONE end of an era 32 min Deez nutz 25
What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care? 34 min Deez nutz 8
democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn... 6 hr MayorDeemee 9
Deez Nutz : Level 3 Sex Offender 10 hr BubbaHump 2
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) Jun 19 Deez nutz 31
Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14) Jun 17 John the crook Young 52
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC