Buzz About You: Vestal postal workers honored for safe driving
BUZZ ABOUT YOU: Vestal postal workers honored for safe driving Vestal United States Postal Service workers were included among 70 regional postal workers for safe driving. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sHsXrh Ron Deer and John Fowler were recognized as "million milers," for either one million miles of driving or 30 years of driving without a preventable accident.
