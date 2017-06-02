At 84, Vestal cyclist still bikes 3 t...

At 84, Vestal cyclist still bikes 3 times a week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

A local 80-year-old volunteer, part of Southern Tier biking organization, leads the charge in the group's programming including an upcoming Finger Lakes Bike Tour. At 84, Vestal cyclist still bikes 3 times a week A local 80-year-old volunteer, part of Southern Tier biking organization, leads the charge in the group's programming including an upcoming Finger Lakes Bike Tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 3 hr KeyBank 51
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) 11 hr ChickenPoop 28
tour nepa 19 hr adam 1
United Airline discriminates Thu conklincolt 4
Wilkes Barre Thu conklincolt 2
Police speak less respectfully to black drivers... Wed BlacknBlue 3
News Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest... May 10 conklincolt 10
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC