At 84, Vestal cyclist still bikes 3 times a week
A local 80-year-old volunteer, part of Southern Tier biking organization, leads the charge in the group's programming including an upcoming Finger Lakes Bike Tour. At 84, Vestal cyclist still bikes 3 times a week A local 80-year-old volunteer, part of Southern Tier biking organization, leads the charge in the group's programming including an upcoming Finger Lakes Bike Tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|3 hr
|KeyBank
|51
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|11 hr
|ChickenPoop
|28
|tour nepa
|19 hr
|adam
|1
|United Airline discriminates
|Thu
|conklincolt
|4
|Wilkes Barre
|Thu
|conklincolt
|2
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|Wed
|BlacknBlue
|3
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|May 10
|conklincolt
|10
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC