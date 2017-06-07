After deadly fire, Skylark Motel come...

After deadly fire, Skylark Motel comes down

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Barricaded by plastic netting and construction cones, a pile of rubble was all that remained of Skylark Motel in Vestal on Wednesday morning.

