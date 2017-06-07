After deadly fire, Skylark Motel comes down
After deadly fire, Skylark Motel comes down Skylark Motel has been demolished. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2s5bqcg Emergency responders remained on the scene of an overnight fire that killed one person at the Skylark Motel in Vestal on Tuesday, March 14. Barricaded by plastic netting and construction cones, a pile of rubble was all that remained of Skylark Motel in Vestal on Wednesday morning.
