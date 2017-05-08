Vestal resident replaces stolen commu...

Vestal resident replaces stolen community library

Monday May 8 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Vestal resident replaces stolen community library A stolen "little library" has been replaced. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pXQLVB Vestal resident Ted Brewster and second-grade students from Vestal Hills Elementary replaced a little library kiosk that was stolen from the front yard of Brewster's Country Club Road home.

