Vestal resident replaces stolen community library
Vestal resident replaces stolen community library A stolen "little library" has been replaced. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pXQLVB Vestal resident Ted Brewster and second-grade students from Vestal Hills Elementary replaced a little library kiosk that was stolen from the front yard of Brewster's Country Club Road home.
