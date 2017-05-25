Vestal man pleads guilty in grandmoth...

Vestal man pleads guilty in grandmother's death

Vestal man pleads guilty in grandmother's death Kenneth Weber was accused of killing his grandmother and disposing of her body in Susquehanna County, Pa. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rU5oru With a murder trial imminent, a Vestal man pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of his grandmother, whose body was found off a Pennsylvania back road two days after she was reported missing in late January 2015.

