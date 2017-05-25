Vestal man pleads guilty in grandmother's death
Vestal man pleads guilty in grandmother's death Kenneth Weber was accused of killing his grandmother and disposing of her body in Susquehanna County, Pa. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rU5oru With a murder trial imminent, a Vestal man pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of his grandmother, whose body was found off a Pennsylvania back road two days after she was reported missing in late January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|1 hr
|Bob
|8
|Disjointed speaking style indicates cognitive d...
|3 hr
|nut job
|2
|Police Forces Are Sending A Message
|3 hr
|not in my backyard
|3
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|Wed
|GodFather
|9
|[email protected]
|Tue
|conklincolt
|4
|Tenney is official part of DC swamp!
|Tue
|conklincolt
|5
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|May 22
|GEORGE
|104
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC