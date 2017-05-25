Vestal man pleads guilty in grandmother's death Kenneth Weber was accused of killing his grandmother and disposing of her body in Susquehanna County, Pa. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rU5oru With a murder trial imminent, a Vestal man pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of his grandmother, whose body was found off a Pennsylvania back road two days after she was reported missing in late January 2015.

