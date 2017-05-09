Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy

Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy Theo Felton, founder of Johnson City's Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, died on April 18. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2psdxRv As young adults in 1950s south Georgia - as the Civil Rights movement began to unfold - Theo and Barbara Felton couldn't find any jobs or opportunities. Theo died on April 18 at age 82. He leaves behind a legacy forged by Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, a soul food restaurant that was a staple in Johnson City for almost 20 years.

Vestal, NY

