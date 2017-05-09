Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy
Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy Theo Felton, founder of Johnson City's Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, died on April 18. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2psdxRv As young adults in 1950s south Georgia - as the Civil Rights movement began to unfold - Theo and Barbara Felton couldn't find any jobs or opportunities. Theo died on April 18 at age 82. He leaves behind a legacy forged by Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, a soul food restaurant that was a staple in Johnson City for almost 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making millions at the BHA
|58 min
|LOL
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|1 hr
|IndsideHer
|46
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|17 hr
|conklincolt
|95
|Lots of free parking downtown
|Sun
|LOL
|4
|15 year old honor student
|Sat
|MissAMD
|6
|ACLU sues Mississippi sheriff
|Sat
|The Police
|2
|John Jones is a Coward
|Fri
|PunchDrunkMonk
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC