SUNY prof to run against Claudia Tenney to 'bring facts back to Congress'
Patrick Madden, 50, of Vestal, will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District. The computer scientist at SUNY Binghamton is making his first run for public office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police
|6 hr
|blue lives matter
|1
|BPD continues to Profile
|6 hr
|SS babies
|6
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|10 hr
|LOL
|26
|Hey pressconnects?
|10 hr
|LOL
|4
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|23
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|Wed
|Matt Ryan
|11
|1 fired, 1 suspended
|May 30
|RIP Tamir
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC