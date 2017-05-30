SUNY prof to run against Claudia Tenn...

SUNY prof to run against Claudia Tenney to 'bring facts back to Congress'

Monday May 15

Patrick Madden, 50, of Vestal, will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District. The computer scientist at SUNY Binghamton is making his first run for public office.

