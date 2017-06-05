Students Encouraged to Ditch the Dump...

Students Encouraged to Ditch the Dumpster

Friday May 26 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Collection bins are in place in each residence hall on the Vestal campus through May 29 for students to easily donate unwanted household items, textbooks and non-perishable food. The effort, dubbed: "Ditch the Dumpster" looks to coordinate on-campus groups for the benefit of the Binghamton area community.

