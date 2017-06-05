Students Encouraged to Ditch the Dumpster
Collection bins are in place in each residence hall on the Vestal campus through May 29 for students to easily donate unwanted household items, textbooks and non-perishable food. The effort, dubbed: "Ditch the Dumpster" looks to coordinate on-campus groups for the benefit of the Binghamton area community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|johnson city always saluate federal probabtion...
|3 hr
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|4 hr
|BlacknBlue
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|9 hr
|Sniff
|48
|Republicans and President Trump Supporters
|16 hr
|Nikolay Elenberg
|1
|United Airline discriminates
|23 hr
|DontFlyUnited
|4
|Who is Barrett Esworthy? (May '12)
|Mon
|Ralphyboy
|20
|Wealthiest People in the Triple Cities Area? (Jul '11)
|Mon
|AJJ
|13
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC