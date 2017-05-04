Storm Brings Down Trees, Power Lines ...

Storm Brings Down Trees, Power Lines Throughout Southern Tier

Tuesday May 2

In places like Johnson City, neighbors are still recovering from the effects of Monday night's storm. A tree on Grand Avenue was uprooted, taking out the side of the house and landing on the owner's car.

