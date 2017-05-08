Giving Back: Volunteers help us gaze at the stars
Giving Back: Volunteers help us gaze at the stars George Normandin has guided visitors at the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center in Vestal for nearly 40 years Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pnhwyV George Normandin, of the Town of Maine, has been gazing up at the stars since he was a boy growing up in Troy, near Albany. "There's something amazing about having a direct connection to the universe," said Normandin, who took his first photo of the moon when he was 13 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tenney celebrates
|19 min
|SocialismSux
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|8 hr
|Chuck
|80
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Heather
|34
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Sun
|Harper
|9
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Sun
|QueenB
|41
|Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing
|May 6
|Nope
|3
|Ex-cop is charged and a community weeps
|May 6
|JusticeForJordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC