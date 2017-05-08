Giving Back: Volunteers help us gaze at the stars George Normandin has guided visitors at the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center in Vestal for nearly 40 years Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pnhwyV George Normandin, of the Town of Maine, has been gazing up at the stars since he was a boy growing up in Troy, near Albany. "There's something amazing about having a direct connection to the universe," said Normandin, who took his first photo of the moon when he was 13 years old.

