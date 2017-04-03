Students Protest Racial Harassment in Binghamton
Some Binghamton University students are not happy with the response to a reported confrontation on Binghamton's West Side involving a man and members of a student group. According to a report in the Pipe Dream student newspaper, a man confronted the students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vestal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Binghamton leads U.S. in taxes compared to homea
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|What it's like to NOT live in Broome County any...
|22 hr
|LOL
|1
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|Fri
|helmet and crayons
|5
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Apr 6
|katzadorkian Lol
|59
|Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the...
|Apr 6
|FYI
|2
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|7
|Blight Battle: How Binghamton is fighting to cl... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vestal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC