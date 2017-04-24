Pop-up skate shop wheels into Downtown Binghamton
Broome County community member and barber Tom Dewing opens the Free Society Skate Shop located in Jake's N.Y. Headquarters Barbershop at 142 Court St. For skateboard enthusiasts in the Binghamton area, an invaluable resource can be found in the most unexpected of places: a local barbershop. Broome County community member Tom Dewing is running a pop-up skate shop based in Jake's N.Y. Headquarters Barbershop, where he works as a barber.
