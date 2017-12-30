National Weather Service Forecasts Moderate Flooding in Vestal, Endicott and Conklin
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: As the rain continues across the Southern Tier, the concern for flooding rises. Trish Kilgannon sat down with officials from the National Weather Service who forecast minor to moderate flooding in Conklin, Vestal and Endicott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
