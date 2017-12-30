National Weather Service Forecasts Mo...

National Weather Service Forecasts Moderate Flooding in Vestal, Endicott and Conklin

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Your News Now

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: As the rain continues across the Southern Tier, the concern for flooding rises. Trish Kilgannon sat down with officials from the National Weather Service who forecast minor to moderate flooding in Conklin, Vestal and Endicott.

