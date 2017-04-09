Giving Back: Junior League shapes the...

Giving Back: Junior League shapes the community

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Giving Back: Junior League shapes the community President Emily Pape 'makes everything more fun' Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nXe3r0 Emily Pape serves as president of the Junior League of Binghamton. She enjoys working on the service projects the group does, as well as the training and educational programs the organization offers members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vestal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East Tennessee State University. Lay offs 16 min Bobby 1
Ashley Madison Account Holder Gives 11k to Akshar (Oct '15) 4 hr BaldEagle 6
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 16 hr In the know 61
TRUTH! Debbie admits she thinks Garo is a joke ... 18 hr Mustard 5
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 19 hr Mulligan 16
hey elaine miller my 77 year old mom needs heat... Mon its hot in here 4
Sorority girl 'all my bones were shattering in ... Apr 15 Joey F 6
See all Vestal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vestal Forum Now

Vestal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vestal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Vestal, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC